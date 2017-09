UN Hits N. Korea With Toughest-Ever Sanctions Over Nukes

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT) -- In an effort to stymie North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons program and force negotiations, the United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously agreed to impose tough sanctions that cut off a portion of the country’s fuel supply and have the potential to block roughly $1.3 billion in annual revenue.



The 15-member Security Council passed a resolution that caps the amount of both refined and crude oil U.N. member states can supply to North Korea and also bans member states from importing any textiles from the nation,...

