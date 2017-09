Squire Patton Boggs Adds Obama IT Chief As Adviser

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP on Monday announced the hiring of the Obama administration’s last governmentwide chief information officer of the United States, an industry veteran with decades of experience who will help advise the firm’s clients on data breaches and long-term planning.



Tony Scott officially joined the firm last week as senior data privacy and cybersecurity adviser, according to Monday’s announcement, which noted his roles in information technology leadership at companies that include Microsoft Corp., The Walt Disney Co. and General Motors. At Squire Patton Boggs,...

