Duane Morris Adds Ex-Sidley Austin Merger Pro In LA

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired a former Sidley Austin LLP mergers and acquisitions partner in Los Angeles who led the team that advised IPC Healthcare Inc. on its $1.6 billion cash sale to a physician staffing supplier.



Robert W. Kadlec started as a partner at Duane Morris LLP on Sept. 1 after nearly 22 years of transactional work largely in the middle market at Sidley Austin, where he became partner in 1997. Before Sidley Austin, he worked at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP as...

