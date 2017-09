Facebook Fined €1.2M For Spanish Privacy Violations

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Spain’s data protection watchdog fined Facebook €1.2 million ($1.4 million) Monday for allegedly violating the country’s data protection laws by collecting users’ personal information for advertising purposes without their consent, the latest in a series of privacy actions European countries have taken against the social media giant.



The Spanish Data Protection Agency, known as AEPD, said it was fining Facebook for three violations of the Organic Law on Data Protection. These violations included the collection of user data on sex, religious beliefs, ideology and browsing activity...

