NLRB Judge Finds Fault With SolarCity Arbitration Pacts
NLRB Administrative Law Judge Eleanor Laws told the solar energy service provider to rescind the mandatory arbitration program at issue or revise it to make it clear to workers that the agreement doesn’t bar or restrict employees’ right to file charges with the NLRB. Judge Laws said a reasonable employee would read the agreements as...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login