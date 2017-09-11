NLRB Judge Finds Fault With SolarCity Arbitration Pacts

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Friday that SolarCity Corp. illegally maintained arbitration agreements that workers could think restrict their right to file unfair labor practice charges with the board.



NLRB Administrative Law Judge Eleanor Laws told the solar energy service provider to rescind the mandatory arbitration program at issue or revise it to make it clear to workers that the agreement doesn’t bar or restrict employees’ right to file charges with the NLRB. Judge Laws said a reasonable employee would read the agreements as...

