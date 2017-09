AT&T, Telcos Launch Task Force For Mobile Authentication

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon announced on Friday that they are teaming up to create a way for mobile users to authenticate their identities in a manner that will reduce their vulnerability to fraud and identity theft.



The companies said in a press release that they are creating the Mobile Authentication Taskforce to develop a mobile authentication solution in 2018 for both enterprises and customers, noting that mobile users face the challenge of managing numerous passwords that are hard to remember for various applications and that...

