US Hitting Europe's Banks With Hefty Fines, New Data Shows

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 5:56 PM BST) -- Europe’s banks are increasingly at the mercy of U.S. regulators, and pay fines that, on average, are more than 10 times the size of their North American rivals, new data from Corlytics revealed Monday.



The regulatory enforcement data provider found 97 percent of the total $38.4 billion in fines levied since 2012 were dished out by U.S. watchdogs.



U.K., French, German and Swiss banks with a U.S. presence have paid almost 40 percent of the fines related to economic crime in North America, the data found....

To view the full article, register now.