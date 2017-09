Energy MLP Oasis Midstream Launches $150M IPO

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed to operate energy assets in the Williston Basin owned by Oasis Petroleum Inc., on Monday launched an estimated $150 million initial public offering intended to support its parent company’s expansion.



Oasis Midstream, advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP, said it plans to issue 7.5 million units priced between $19 and $21 apiece. The IPO would raise $150 million if shares price at midrange, most of which would be distributed to Oasis Petroleum to help reimburse capital expenses. Proceeds...

