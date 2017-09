Automation Over-Reliance A Factor In Tesla Crash, NTSB Says

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Companies developing semi-autonomous vehicles should find better ways to identify when a driver isn’t actively paying attention to the car’s surroundings, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, finding that a Tesla driver’s over-reliance on his car’s automation contributed to a fatal Florida crash.



The recommendation was among seven the NTSB made at the end of a two-and-a-half-hour meeting focusing on a crash that took place on May 7, 2016, west of Williston, Florida, on U.S. Highway 27A. At 4:36 p.m. that day, Joshua Brown’s Tesla...

