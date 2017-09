Nonunion Workers Deserve Weingarten Rights, NLRB GC Says

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel has concluded in a recent advice memorandum that two cases involving General Electric should be used to argue that so-called Weingarten rights, which enable union workers to insist on having representation during investigatory interviews that could reasonably result in discipline, should be extended to nonunion workplaces.



The memorandum, which was publicly released on Sept. 7, came from the NLRB's Division of Advice, part of the Office of the General Counsel, in response to a request from Nancy Wilson, regional...

