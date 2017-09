Buchanan Ingersoll Snags Ex-Norton Rose Toxic Tort Pro

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC has added an environmental and product liability attorney in New York from Norton Rose Fulbright, whose experience includes defending Exxon for nearly 15 years in multidistrict litigation with cities, states and Puerto Rico over groundwater allegedly contaminated by a gasoline additive.



Stephen J. Riccardulli joined Buchanan Ingersoll as a shareholder on Sept. 6 after nearly two years as a partner at Norton Rose. Prior to Norton Rose, Riccardulli spent 15 years at McDermott Will & Emery LLP.



He said he chose Buchanan Ingersoll in...

To view the full article, register now.