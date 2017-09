FCC Chair Names 31 Diversity Committee Members

Law360, Dallas (September 11, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Two former commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission, the heads of Hispanic and black advocacy groups and women who’ve been pioneers in the telecommunications industry will serve on the FCC’s diversity and digital empowerment committee, Chairman Ajit Pai announced Friday.



The 31-member Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment — announced in April as a two-year committee formed to provide advice and recommendations to the FCC on how to empower disadvantaged communities and accelerate the entry of small businesses into media, digital news and information, and audio...

