Cohen Milstein Wants Fees From $360M Hospital Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC asked a Florida federal court on Friday for $611,000 in attorneys’ fees from a former client representing doctors in a now-settled $360 million antitrust dispute with a hospital group, arguing that the doctors group can't cut it out of the settlement.



The firm argued that it spent more than 2,000 hours and $1.01 million in attorney and paralegal wages over a 21-month period before it voluntarily withdrew as plaintiffs’ counsel over a payment dispute.



Last month, U.S. District Judge Roy...

