Irma Closes Fla. Law Offices, Courts, But BigLaw Soldiers On

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Hurricane Irma weakened into a tropical storm Monday as it continued its destructive path up the southeastern coast of the United States, but law firms and courthouses across Florida remained closed as the Sunshine State dealt with the aftermath of the storm.



Numerous law firms kept their Florida locations shuttered as the week began after closing them in the days leading up to Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane. But many firm leaders told Law360 that they have plans...

