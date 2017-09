McDermott Adds Private Equity Partner In Chicago

Law360, Springfield (September 13, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP's Chicago office added a new partner to its corporate and transactional practice group this week when Michael McStay joined the firm from Ropes & Gray LLP, where he focused on private equity deals for seven years.



McStay will continue focusing on middle market private equity and will team up with former Ropes & Gray colleague Gregory Metz to counsel clients on complex transactional matters and advise private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, debt and equity restructurings, and divestitures....

