Fed. Circ. Upholds Army Hospital Admin's Firing Over Threats

Law360, Washington (September 11, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday rejected a former Army Medical Center health systems administrator’s challenge to her termination for making veiled threats that referenced fatal shootings at military installations to superiors during a dispute over her work hours, finding that the Merit System Protection Board had properly considered her request for review.



The appeals panel in a unanimous decision rejected claims by Laurie Jolly, who was fired from her job at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia, after referencing fatal shootings...

To view the full article, register now.