What The Intel Decision Means For European Commission

By Ian Giles and Jay Modrall September 12, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Last week, the EU’s highest court, the Court of Justice, released its long-awaited decision in the Intel case, in which the European Commission imposed a fine of €1.06 billion — at the time, the largest fine ever imposed by a competition regulator on an individual company. This is a very important decision in light of the CJEU’s holding that authorities must examine evidence of the anti-competitive effect of allegedly abusive conduct, instead of relying simply on form-based infringement findings. The judgment may play an important role...
