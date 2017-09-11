WTO To Hold Emergency Meeting On Appellate Body Turmoil
Dispute Settlement Body Chairman Junichi Ihara set the special meeting for Thursday in the wake of a request from the U.S. delegation at last week’s DSB session regarding how decisions signed by now-departed judges should be interpreted.
“These are unprecedented circumstances, and the United States considers that the DSB needs to consider the implications and...
