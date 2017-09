The 8 Firms GCs Want To Hire For IP Litigation

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Because of their ability to deliver intricate information on intellectual property matters and their deep knowledge of clients’ overall business interests, eight firms stand out from the rest for general counsels in need of IP litigation representation, a new survey says.



Cooley LLP, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Dentons, Jones Day, Latham & Watkins LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz were named IP litigation powerhouses in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2018...

