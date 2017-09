Clam Harvesters Get New Trial On Sex Harassment Claims

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge Monday granted a new trial to two female clam harvesters who allege Trans Ocean Seafoods Inc. ignored their claims of sexual harassment by their boss, saying a jury was wrong not to find the volume of harassment reports put the company on notice.



Even if the jury found the workers’ claims that they discussed Bartolo Pilar’s alleged behavior with a Trans Ocean officer on several occasions less credible than the officer’s denials, several other pieces of evidence should have ended any doubt...

To view the full article, register now.