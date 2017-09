FERC Won't Stop Construction Of $144M Pa. Pipeline Project

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday refused to block construction of a Kinder Morgan unit's $144 million natural gas pipeline project in Pennsylvania while it mulls a rehearing request from the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, saying the environmental group hasn't shown that a stay would be warranted.



Delaware Riverkeeper had lodged a pair of requests that FERC stay construction of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC's Orion project, which the agency approved in February: one in order to consider its rehearing request and the other to wait...

