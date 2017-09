Pardon Can’t Restore Nurse’s License, Del. Court Says

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A nurse who was convicted for impersonating a doctor to write herself prescriptions was unable to convince a Delaware court to restore her nursing license despite a pardon from the state’s governor, with the court ruling Friday that her license was revoked for misconduct separate from her crime.



Citing a Delaware Supreme Court opinion that said a pardon does not “wipe the slate clean,” Judge Jan R. Jurden of the state’s Superior Court found that the Delaware Board of Nursing permanently revoked Maia Kathryn Michael’s nursing...

