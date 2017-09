Koch Must Turn Over Docs In Rail Antitrust Suit, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal magistrate on Monday ordered Oxbow Carbon & Minerals LLC CEO William Koch to produce files in his company's anti-competitive conduct case against Union Pacific and BNSF, rejecting arguments that the railroads' discovery requests were overly burdensome and wouldn't reveal enough relevant information to justify the cost of producing them.



Oxbow and four related coal mining companies are seeking to recover about $150 million over allegations that Union Pacific Railroad Co. and BNSF Railway Co. colluded to gouge customers with arbitrary freight surcharges for...

To view the full article, register now.