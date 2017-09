Yahoo Ruling Forces Employers To Review Monitoring Policies

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Human Rights' recent finding that a Romanian company violated an employee's privacy by monitoring his private Yahoo Messenger chats sends a reminder to employers across the European Union that they need to have a good reason for surveillance of workers and that their employees need to know what's going on.



In an 11-6 ruling, the court's upper chamber on Sept. 5 sided with Bogdan Mihai Barbulescu's argument that his former employer — which has not been identified — had violated Article 8 of...

To view the full article, register now.