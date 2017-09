9th Circ. Says Nurse Fired For Union Support, Not HIPAA

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed the National Labor Relations Board’s finding that a California hospital violated federal labor law when it fired a worker who copied patient medical records, saying he had done so — with permission from his superior — to defend a trumped-up disciplinary charge.



The unanimous three-judge panel found Chino Valley Medical Center accused nurse Roland Magsino of violating a nonexistent requirement — that nurses recheck patient vital signs before releasing them — in retaliation for his lead role in a union...

To view the full article, register now.