High Court Asked To Review Mass Action Challenge

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker Cordis Corp. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision by the Ninth Circuit to send back to California state court eight consolidated suits involving more than 100 consumers allegedly harmed by the company’s vascular filters.



In an Aug. 17 petition for writ of certiorari, Cordis urged the court to revisit the Ninth Circuit's opinion that the cases do not qualify as a mass action that can be removed to federal court in accordance with the Class Action Fairness Act. Cordis...

