CFPB Urges 9th Circ. To Make Law Firm Obey Subpoena

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal appeals panel on Friday to reject a law firm’s challenge to an administrative subpoena it received as part of an investigation into a debt relief scheme, saying the firm’s argument would ultimately prove meritless.



Seila Law LLC, which has been named in the CFPB’s litigation against debt relief firm Morgan Drexen Inc. and its affiliates, has argued that it can’t be made to comply with a civil investigative demand from an agency whose unusual structure has been ruled...

To view the full article, register now.