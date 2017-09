Senators Inch Toward ACA Deal As New Repeal Bid Looms

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday sought common ground on an Affordable Care Act stabilization deal, but their efforts were clouded by stubborn areas of disagreement and the emergence of a last-ditch GOP repeal effort.



During the third of four ACA hearings at the Senate health committee, lawmakers heard from a diverse panel of experts on possible short-term measures to shore up the landmark law. As with hearings last week, a major issue was whether lawmakers can authorize waivers from ACA regulations in a way that...

To view the full article, register now.