More China Sanctions Possible Over Ties With North Korea

Law360, Nashville (September 12, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- China is the main facilitator of trade and access to hard currency for North Korea, and if it does not rein in its rogue banks and shipping firms, the U.S. may enact more sanctions, U.S. Department of State and the Treasury officials told lawmakers Tuesday.



Amid a series of recent nuclear weapons and missile tests in violation of international law, as well as continuing bellicose threats, the President Donald Trump administration has a multipronged strategy for dealing with North Korea, Susan Thornton, the acting assistant secretary...

To view the full article, register now.