DOE, Enviro Group Denied Quick Wins By Judge In FOIA Suit

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday shot down competing bids for quick wins in an environmental group’s lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Department of Energy to release records concerning a Mississippi power plant, finding that material factual issues still remain.



U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta denied the federal government and the Climate Investigations Center’s summary judgment bids in which the parties dispute the appropriateness of the DOE’s decision to withhold certain materials responsive to the group’s Freedom of information Act request concerning the funding...

To view the full article, register now.