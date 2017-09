Ariz. Power Plant, Navajo Mine Immune To Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit in which a handful of groups claim the federal government flouted environmental laws by approving continued, expanded operations of the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant and a mine on Navajo land that helps feed it, finding the mine owner has sovereign immunity.



In an order, U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan held that Navajo-owned intervenor defendant Navajo Transitional Energy Co. LLC was a necessary party to the dispute with a legally protected interest as mine owner but...

