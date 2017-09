San Juan Fights Puerto Rican Bank's $4.1B Debt Deal

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Puerto Rico's capital city of San Juan argued to a federal court on Monday that a plan to restructure the $4.1 billion debt load for the territory’s Government Development Bank would rob the island’s municipalities of millions in secured funds without giving them an adequate ability to object.



San Juan is leading the way for Puerto Rico’s autonomous towns and cities in a fight with the island’s financial advisers over whether the territory’s 70-year-old investment bank can move forward with a restructuring deal reached...

