Insurer Slams Bid For Early Win In $50M Pollution Fight

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Westfield Insurance Co. asked an Indiana federal judge Monday to reject a summary judgment motion from the neighbors of a recycling plant who are seeking the insurer’s contribution to a more than $50 million judgment in their class action over pollution, saying that they have no grounds to block its policy defense.



The residents of Elkhart, Indiana, have argued that Westfield broke its contract with VIM Recycling Inc. when the insurer failed to defend the company from their class action suit. Westfield argued that the residents...

To view the full article, register now.