Quebec Environmentalists Urge ICSID To Toss Driller's Claim

By Christopher Crosby

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Quebec Center of Environmental Law urged an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal to reject a U.S. natural gas driller’s request for $103.6 million in damages related to oil exploration permits after the province banned drilling beneath the St. Lawrence River, arguing that it’s settled international law that governments can act to protect the public interest even if the issue isn’t scientifically settled.

The environmental advocates said that the Quebec government was correct to place the public welfare above the commercial interests of...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular