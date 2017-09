Home DNA Testing Co. 23andMe Raises $250M

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- At-home genetics testing company 23andMe Inc. said Tuesday that it has raised $250 million from private equity and venture capital investors including Sequoia Capital to fund marketing and research efforts after receiving additional approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.



Sequoia is making its first investment in 23andMe, leading a funding round that also included new investors Euclidean Capital, Altimeter Capital and the Wallenberg Foundation, according to a statement from the company. Existing investors Fidelity Management & Research Co., the lead investor...

