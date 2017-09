Texas AG Files 3 Hurricane Harvey Price-Gouging Suits

Law360, Houston (September 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed three separate lawsuits on Tuesday against one hotel and two companies that operate gas stations, alleging each business violated state laws against price-gouging in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, and Paxton issued a warning to gas stations on Aug. 31, saying the Consumer Protection Division of his office had already received more than 500 complaints about gas being sold for as much as $6 and $8...

To view the full article, register now.