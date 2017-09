Equifax Faces Bipartisan Wrath Over Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers of both parties on Tuesday continued to hammer away at Equifax Inc. over the security breach that exposed the personal information of as many as 143 million consumers, blasting the company for putting consumers at risk and for its response to the hack.



The Equifax breach was referenced several times at a hearing on the landscape for the regulation of financial technology firms at the Senate Banking Committee, with both Republicans and Democrats highlighting the breach as a need for closer scrutiny of data security...

