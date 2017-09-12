Expert Analysis

Inside China's New Policies On Overseas Investments

By Lester Ross and Kenneth Zhou September 12, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT) -- China's State Council on Aug. 4, 2017, promulgated the Guiding Opinions on Further Guiding and Regulating Overseas Investment. The opinions were jointly formulated by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The opinions divide China's outbound investments by sector into “encouraged,” “restricted” and “prohibited” categories, providing a clearer and more authoritative regulatory framework for regulation of overseas investments by Chinese companies.

“Encouraged” Category

The government continues to encourage qualified Chinese companies...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular