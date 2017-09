Panamanian Drug Payment Row Heads To Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of British Columbia has sent to arbitration a Panamanian online prescription drug company’s $1.24 million lawsuit against entities that offered non-credit card payment-processing systems, even though the defendants hadn't signed the relevant arbitration agreement.



Justice George K. Macintosh concluded in a Sept. 7 decision that Northwestpharmacy.com Inc. had to take the dispute to arbitration, since it’s plausible that three of the individuals who were targeted in the suit alongside the payment companies were parties to an arbitration agreement signed by a non-defendant company....

