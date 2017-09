Former Top Execs Sue Lloyds Bank For Unpaid Bonuses

Law360, London (September 12, 2017, 9:02 PM BST) -- Lloyds Banking Group's former chief executive and former head of wholesale banking have both accused the financial services giant of failing to pay out millions of shares owed as bonuses linked to the firm's 2009 acquisition of HBOS, according to newly public U.K. court filings.



Eric Daniels, the former chief executive who left Lloyds in September 2011, claimed in an August lawsuit with the U.K. High Court that he was owed more than 2 million shares as part of an "integration award" tied to the controversial...

To view the full article, register now.