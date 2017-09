Texas Panel Affirms Exxon's Early Win In Age Bias Suit

Law360, Houston (September 12, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court sided with ExxonMobil Development Company and Exxon Mobil Corporation on Tuesday in an age discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee, holding he hadn't shown that Exxon's stated reason for his firing had anything to do with his age.



Texas' 14th Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion that the trial court was correct in granting an early win to Exxon on David A. Lopez's claims of age discrimination and retaliation.



Lopez had brought the age discrimination and retaliation suit...

