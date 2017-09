AbbVie's Humira Patents Are Noninventive, Boehringer Says

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH on Monday shot back at competitor AbbVie Inc.’s suit in Delaware federal court alleging that its proposed biosimilar of the blockbuster immunosuppressant Humira runs afoul of 74 patents, arguing that the company has created a “patent thicket” of noninventive patents to prevent competition.



In its 62-page response to the August complaint, Boehringer asserted that AbbVie has pursued more than 100 noninventive patents as as means of temporarily barring competitors from entering the market for drug, an adalimumab product, and “improperly extend[ing]...

