Case Against Pardoned Arpaio Likely To Be Tossed, Attys Say

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The federal government’s bid for Arizona’s federal court to dismiss the case against now-pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt for violating an order prohibiting the detention of individuals based on suspected immigration status, will likely be granted, attorneys told Law360 on Tuesday.



In a response brief to Arpaio’s motion for vacatur and dismissal with prejudice, the federal government told Arizona’s federal court that the case against the former sheriff — who was convicted of criminal contempt in July for violating...

To view the full article, register now.