Pa. Court Deals Blow To Operating Loss Tax Deduction Limit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 12, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday refused to overturn its finding that a $2 million limit on tax deductions sought by an erstwhile Philadelphia apartment complex owner for past operating losses violated a provision of the state’s constitution requiring uniform taxation.



An en banc Commonwealth Court panel rejected arguments from the state’s Department of Revenue urging it to affirm a $2 million cap on carried-over net operating losses that businesses could claim as deductions on their corporate net income tax.



The court instead sided with RB...

