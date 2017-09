Cisco Slams Bid To Halt Import Ban After PTAB Axed Patent

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Cisco Systems has urged the Federal Circuit to deny Arista Networks’ bid to pause a U.S. International Trade Commission decision to retain an import ban against products found to have infringed two Cisco patents that were later invalidated, calling it an unprecedented request for relief.



Though the Patent Trial and Appeal Board eventually gutted two Cisco patents for networking-related products that Arista was previously found to have infringed, federal statute holds — and the Federal Circuit has previously found — that claims remain valid and enforceable...

