Kobre & Kim Snags Ex-Brown Rudnick Insolvency Atty

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A cross-border insolvency attorney who spent 15 years at Brown Rudnick LLP is joining Kobre & Kim in New York, bringing experience that includes helping the liquidator for an offshore Bernard L. Madoff feeder fund cancel the sale of its $230 million claim against the Ponzi schemer’s defunct firm.



Daniel J. Saval started as a principal at Kobre & Kim on Sept. 5 after 15 years at Brown Rudnick, where he was a partner. Saval told Law360 on Wednesday that his new firm’s geographic reach was...

