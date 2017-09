Dow Asks Justices To Weigh In On Bayer $455M Award Row

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Dow AgroSciences LLC urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up its challenge to a $455 million arbitral award to two Bayer AG subsidiaries over Dow's alleged infringement of weed control patents, saying it needs to resolve how courts should analyze awards that may violate U.S. public policy.



Dow told the high court that when the Federal Circuit ruled earlier this year that a Virginia federal court had correctly affirmed the International Chamber of Commerce award to Bayer CropScience AG and Bayer CropScience NV in...

