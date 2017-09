Split PTAB Rejects Google Challenge To Navigation Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday denied Google Inc.’s request for review of a patent related to a mobile navigation system, in a 2-1 decision holding the tech giant hadn’t established it could show the invalidity of the challenged claim.



Monday’s rejection of Google’s petition for inter partes review of the patent held by InfoGation Corp. is a second blow for the company, which earlier this year saw its suit seeking declaratory judgment that its mobile navigation software doesn’t infringe the InfoGationpatent tossed by...

