Ohio High Court Says State Law Protects Doc's Apology

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Ohio on Tuesday ruled that the state’s “apology law” prevents a doctor’s admission of fault from being used in a medical malpractice suit if made in the context of an apology to the patient or family, resolving a split between Ohio appellate courts.



The Ohio Apology Statute protects all apologies made by a doctor for an unintended medical outcome, including apologies that contain an admission of fault or wrongdoing, the court said, thereby leaving in place a jury verdict in favor of...

