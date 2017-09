‘Excusable Neglect’ Revives Med Mal Suit, Ind. Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 12, 2017, 8:52 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appellate panel on Tuesday revived a suit accusing a doctor of botching the removal of a man’s cancerous rib, saying a court refiling fee that was not timely paid arose from a scheduling error that constituted “excusable neglect.”



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel reversed a trial judge’s decision to dismiss without prejudice a suit accusing Dr. Richard Freeman and his practice group, St. Vincent Medical Group Inc., of removing the wrong rib from Robert Clem, necessitating additional surgery to remove the correct rib....

To view the full article, register now.